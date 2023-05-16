The sports category has moved to a new website.
Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Ima Elijah

Dana Air will also be supporting Hilda's mother with three months of local flights for free.

Hilda Baci, a 27-year-old Nigerian, broke the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual [instagram/hildabaci]
Hilda Baci, a 27-year-old Nigerian, broke the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

Hilda, a 27-year-old Nigerian, broke the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, surpassing India’s Lata Tondon who set the record in 2019.

Dana Air's Chief Operating Officer, Ememobong Ettete, expressed the company's commitment to supporting the craft, creativity, efforts, and innovations of young Nigerians who embody the true Nigerian spirit.

He also announced that Dana Air will be supporting Hilda's mother with three months of local flights for free.

"We will be supporting Hilda’s local travels for one year and We are inspired by her strength and determination for greatness.

"We understand her mum is also a chef and she must have gotten this inspiration from her and in the light of this, we shall be supporting her mum with 3 months of local flights for free.

"We thank Hilda’s mum for giving us an amazing daughter and for being a huge support system to Hilda.”

The company thanked all those who supported Hilda during her record-breaking cooking marathon.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

