Damn your opinion of me - El-Rufai tells social media critics

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Kaduna Governor said he couldn't be bothered about any interpretation attributed to his posts on social media.

Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- [PremiumTimes]
Governor-Nasir-El-Rufai- [PremiumTimes]

The former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister stressed that the insulting and abusive responses directed at him on social media lacked basis and will never be ruffled by them.

El-Rufai said he couldn't be concerned about the misinterpretation of his posts, adding that his critics were judgemental of him “in ignorance and bigotry.

He stated this in a post on his verified X account on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

“Interpret, mis-interpret or re-interpret any posts by me or any other as you wish. I frankly don’t give a damn,” he wrote.

“Abuse and insult with no basis. By all means, pass your judgment in ignorance and bigotry. Nothing will change. What will be will be, in sha Allah.”

ALSO READ: Interesting development as El-Rufai leads delegation to visit Atiku

Nasir El-Rufai (Instagram/govkaduna)
Nasir El-Rufai (Instagram/govkaduna) Instagram
The former Governor has been on the receiving end of some uncomplimentary remarks from netizens over a recent post he made, wherein he spoke against envy and hatred among Nigerians, especially the political class.

He anchored his opinion on the emergence of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, as the presidential candidate of the Democrats as a case study.

“The emerging problem of Nigeria is the outcome of the continuously deteriorating competence, capacity and commitment of the political leadership.

“Societies succeed or fail depending on these personal and institutional qualities,” El-Rufai's post read.

“No matter what, the incurable virus of envy has to be confronted and degraded, if not cured if Nigeria is to achieve its manifest destiny of greatness and leadership of the Black Race. I pray this can be realised.”

Reacting to the post, Bamikole Omishore, an aide to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, berated the former FCT minister that he didn't have moral right to discourage envy and hate he displayed such against former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

