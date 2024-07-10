ADVERTISEMENT
He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Nurudeen Shotayo

El-Rufai made a cryptic mockery over claims that Governor Sani has transformed Kaduna State.

Though friends and political associates of many years, El-Rufai and Sani are currently not the best of friends.

The incumbent Governor recently accused his predecessor of plunging the state into huge debts which has stymied governance and development.

Sani's administration has been praised in some quarters as performing better than El-Rufai's government despite having spent a little over one year in office.

However, the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister saw an opening to rob it in on the Kaduna Governor on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

It all started after an X user shared photos of some waste dump in the state, saying in a sarcastic manner that Sani had “changed Kaduna completely” since he took over.

"They thought we were kidding when we said that in just a few months, Governor Uba Sani had changed Kaduna completely. This is the type of change we are getting from the best Governor in Nigeria 😹,” the X user captioned the post.

The sarcasm in the tweet was intended to dispel the claim that Governo Sani has made giant strides in the state.

Meanwhile, reacting to the post, El-Rufai wrote a cryptic message to make a mockery of his successor.

“From God we all came, and to Him we shall all return,” the former Governor said.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

El-Rufai recently dragged the Kaduna State government to court over allegations of misappropriation of funds against him and some officials who worked with him.

Recall Sani had raised the alarm in March 2024 that the state faced a substantial debt burden of $587 million, ₦85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities inherited from his predecessor.

As a result, Sani said over 70% of the state’s allocation was being used to service the inherited debt. This prompted the state assembly to institute an ad-hoc committee led by Barrister Henry Danjuma Magaji to investigate the state’s financial transactions from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

Submitting its report on June 5, the committee said it uncovered significant unaccounted funds and irregularities in financial transactions.

