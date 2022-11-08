Cute Abiola quits Nigerian Navy, becomes special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Instagram skit maker and movie actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola who is better known as Cute Abiola, has announced his exit from the Nigerian Navy to become the special assistant on creative industries to Kwara government.

Late on Friday night, Cute Abiola announced his appointment as Kwara State Governor's Special Assistant on Creative Industries, via his official Instagram account.

Cute Abiola appreciated Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo for the approval of his exit. He also expressed his gratitude to his senior, junior, and coworkers, each of whom he claimed had a crucial role in his success story. He wished them all good fortune and calm seas

"With profound gratitude, I deeply appreciate the Nigerian Navy for giving me the uncommon opportunity to imbibe discipline through a regimented procedure in the areas of career development, moral values, and work ethics, to mention but a few. I can dauntlessly say that I have the required intelligence and human development finesse to continue to live a prosperous life.

“I urge all my fans to join me in appreciating the Chief of Naval Staff and all my senior colleagues for contributing immensely to my career development, while I used their pedestal to realize my duty of protecting and defending our dear Country. Sincerely, the Nigerian Navy has become my roadmap to a sustainable career path.

“I was overwhelmed with regards to the approval of my exit from the Navy by the Chief of Naval Staff so as for me to have enough time to passionately pursue my dreams. This singular act of the Chief of Naval Staff is highly terrific and it shows how the Navy is very passionate about the dreams of their officers.

“I am still a part of the Nigerian Navy family, and I promise to continue to positively represent the Nigerian Navy either in Nigeria or abroad. I am proud to have served in Such an institution like the Nigerian Navy.

“I want to sincerely appreciate all my Senior Colleagues, colleagues and junior colleagues who were very instrumental to my success story, for my wish to you is fair winds and following seas, because I know you will remain always faithful. Thank you the Nigerian Navy.", he wrote.

Cute Abiola joined the Nigeria Navy on March 7, 2018 after completing his HND programme. Until his resignation, he ranked as a Sub Lieutenant.

