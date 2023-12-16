Customs to liaise with Blue Economy Minister on barging regulation

Comptroller Dera Nnadi, in charge of the Tincan Island Command of NCS, said this at the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) annual conference on Friday in Lagos.

A barge is a boat with a flat bottom developed for transporting goods through rivers and canals that large vessels cannot go through.

Nnadi said the main idea of going into barging for cargo evacuation was to ease traffic on the road for vehicles.

On the concerns at the port, Nnadi said there was a need for stakeholders in the maritime industry to be selfless and truthful to the government in pushing out the right policy.

“Cargo integrity is very important, there are inconsistencies in export documents, issues of concealment, undervaluation, and issues of scanning which is a global trend for trade facilitation.

“90 per cent of stakeholders do not want to use scanners because cargo integrity is compromised and this results in delay.

“For terminal operators, they have issues with equipment but with good planning, this can be achieved.

“For cargoes that are homogenous, if some are examined without infractions, others can be released,” he said.

Nnadi said the command had instituted weekend work to ease cargo evacuation.

He, however, lamented that both customs officials and stakeholders come to work late.

He said that to ensure 24-hour work operation there should be an enabling environment in the form of security and lightning and this should be provided by the Nigerian Ports Authority.

He urged shipping companies to stop the re-routing of containers to designations not meant for it as this causes delays in trade.

Earlier, Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the service would set in motion machinery that would be used to solve issues facing trade facilitation.

Adeniyi said the forum should be a regular thing to help customs brainstorm with stakeholders for enhanced growth and development.

“We exist as an organisation because of our stakeholders and the strategic importance of Lagos, because if Lagos sneezes, others will catch a cold.

“So, as equal partners, we should come around often and talk about those things that will make our relationship better.