Customs seizes smuggled items valued ₦22.8m in Adamawa

The Area Comptroller, Salisu Abdullahi-Kazaure, made this known while briefing newsmen in Yola on Friday.

According to him, the command made 16 seizures from May 6 to June 16.

Abdullahi-Kazaure said the seized items included 494 bags of NPK fertiliser, 14,980 liters of petrol in Jerry cans and drums, and three vehicles used for smuggling activities.

Others, he said, were 90 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice from Cameroon and 960 pieces of foreign soap.

He explained that the seized petroleum product would be auctioned, in accordance with NCS Standard Operating Procedure.