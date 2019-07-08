However, further report by Mr. Joseph Attah, a spokesperson for Customs claimed that Mr Dalhatu was questioned about his action but responded in a manner that seems he was mentally sick.

“It was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind,” Mr Attah said. “From the question and the answer he gave.”

He said Dahiru has been taken to the hospital for appropriate evaluation and treatment, urging Nigerians to show empathy towards his condition and pray for his quick recovery.

He urged Nigerians to dismiss social media rumour that Mr Dalhatu wanted to take over the position of comptroller-general, claiming the development was too serious for any serious citizen to mock or use to further a sinister agenda.

Attah also said more information about the development would be provided to the public as soon as possible.

Nura resumed office at the Customs Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday morning wearing the new rank, and went into the office of Hameed Ali, the comptroller general.

"As he came in, officers were saluting him because he was wearing that rank,” one of the sources said.

Sometime in May, he had posted on Facebook that he had been directed by the president to take over from Hameed Ali, and today when we saw him in the new rank, we thought, indeed, he has been promoted and so directed by the president.

He went inside the CG’s office, sat in the waiting room, expecting the CG to handover to him.” Sources at the Customs headquarters in Abuja told TheCable