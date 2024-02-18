ADVERTISEMENT
Customs intercepts 15 trucks of food items in Sokoto amid hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chafe explained that the operation was carried out by a combined team of the NCS Sokoto Command, Officers of the Federal Operation Unit and the Intelligent Unit of the Service.

Abubakar Chafe, Spokesperson, NCS, Sokoto Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that vehicles were arrested along the Gwadabawa-Illela road.

He said the interceptions were made due to the quantity of the farm produce the trucks were carrying.

He stated that the trucks were presently in custody of the command and that an investigation had commenced to ascertain the owners and destinations of the food items.

Chafe added that the operation became necessary with the prevailing inflation of food items in the country.

