Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba, said this in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Usman, on Thursday in Lagos.

Jaiyeoba added that the command achieved a landmark revenue collection feat with the generation of ₦11.3 billion on Nov. 22, surpassing the existing highest daily collection record of ₦10 billion, achieved on August 3.

He described the collection as a fallout of teamwork, system audit, compliance and zero compromise.

Jaiyeoba, however, urged officers of the command to sustain the tempo of hard work.

He explained that the recent daily and monthly revenue collection achievements should be a motivation for officers to do more to justify the confidence invested in the service by the Federal Government.

Jaiyeoba urged them to meet the expectations of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in the areas of maximum revenue collection, legitimate trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling.

He urged members of the Apapa port community such as importers, licensed customs agents, chandlers, haulage operators, and freight forwarders to see compliance and obedience to laws as part of their civic responsibility as citizens.

“My office is open for dialogue and suggestions on ways to improve customs service delivery and achieve Federal Government objectives.

“I appreciate the various Federal Government agencies for their cooperation, as customs relationship with them is excellent, all geared towards realising government goals,” he said.

He pointed out that they are very optimistic about meeting their target for the year, even though it was not what was expected from the initial part of the year.

“From what we have been recording in the last two months, I am very optimistic that we will be able to get there.

“What we need is the willpower and the willpower is there. I know that by the end of the year, we will have cause to celebrate,” he said.

He urged sister agencies to stick to their standard operating procedures which they had always maintained.

“The issue is just with these non-governmental organisations, and we will continue to urge them to play the game by the rules.