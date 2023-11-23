ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged sister agencies to stick to their standard operating procedures which they had always maintained.

Nigerian customs officers. [Twitter:@CustomsNG]
Nigerian customs officers. [Twitter:@CustomsNG]

Recommended articles

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba, said this in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Usman, on Thursday in Lagos.

Jaiyeoba added that the command achieved a landmark revenue collection feat with the generation of ₦11.3 billion on Nov. 22, surpassing the existing highest daily collection record of ₦10 billion, achieved on August 3.

He described the collection as a fallout of teamwork, system audit, compliance and zero compromise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiyeoba, however, urged officers of the command to sustain the tempo of hard work.

He explained that the recent daily and monthly revenue collection achievements should be a motivation for officers to do more to justify the confidence invested in the service by the Federal Government.

Jaiyeoba urged them to meet the expectations of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in the areas of maximum revenue collection, legitimate trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling.

He urged members of the Apapa port community such as importers, licensed customs agents, chandlers, haulage operators, and freight forwarders to see compliance and obedience to laws as part of their civic responsibility as citizens.

“My office is open for dialogue and suggestions on ways to improve customs service delivery and achieve Federal Government objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appreciate the various Federal Government agencies for their cooperation, as customs relationship with them is excellent, all geared towards realising government goals,” he said.

He pointed out that they are very optimistic about meeting their target for the year, even though it was not what was expected from the initial part of the year.

“From what we have been recording in the last two months, I am very optimistic that we will be able to get there.

“What we need is the willpower and the willpower is there. I know that by the end of the year, we will have cause to celebrate,” he said.

He urged sister agencies to stick to their standard operating procedures which they had always maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue is just with these non-governmental organisations, and we will continue to urge them to play the game by the rules.

“Whether you are an agent or licensed chandler, there is a condition for your license. The condition for every operator is spelt out. If we all play according to the rules of the game, there will be less friction in securing the port,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Don’t obstruct NAFDAC officials during inspection, it’s an offence— FG

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Yiaga Africa asks INEC to delete dead people, others from voters’ register

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

Wike wants partnership with Mexico to develop FCT’s agriculture sector

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

YABATECH graduates 7,717, confers Fellowship on Otedola, others

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

FG warns consumers against online scams during Black Friday sales

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

TGI Distri marks 6th anniversary, celebrates with orphans

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Customs Apapa Command monthly revenue hits ₦135bn in October

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC federal commissioner

Nigerian governors to sign health compact agreement with WHO

Nigerian governors to sign health compact agreement with WHO

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun