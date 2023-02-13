Currency Swap: Wike, Tambuwal, Sanwoolu also drag Buhari, CBN to court

The new co-plaintiffs: The Bayelsa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, confirmed that Bayelsa will be filing a joinder application to be part of the lawsuit.

The Sokoto State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Usman Sulaiman, stated that the state may join the lawsuit based on the resolutions made at the Nigerian Governors Forum.

“There is a possibility of Sokoto State joining the suit based on the resolutions of the Nigerian Governors Forum. I have written to the governor on the next step and presently awaiting his response which will determine what to do from our end,” he disclosed.

The Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, confirmed that the state will be joining the lawsuit, but declined to give a timeline.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, confirmed that the state would join the suit while speaking at the County State School, Emilaghan in Central Abua, the venue of Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party campaign flag-off rally in Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

He said the intervention of the Supreme Court was timely because some elements were bent on derailing the democratic process.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed that the state will likely join the lawsuit as it is a matter of true federalism and equity and justice.

“The Lagos State Government will likely join in the suit because it is about true federalism; it is about equity and justice. It is about everything that we cherished. It is about values. So we may likely join.”