Currency redesign always comes with pains - Obi defends CBN

Obi's comment comes amidst nationwide anger over the new naira notes scarcity which has crippled businesses and other social activities across the country.

Nigerians have been going through a torrid time since the start of the year as efforts to exchange their old naira notes for the redesigned ones have proven futile with commercial banks claiming the non-availability of the new currency.

However, the Labour Party presidential candidate in his reaction said the inconveniences and pains being experienced by the Nigerian people were expected consequences of currency redesign.

The former Anambra State Governor stated this in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter page on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Obi, who stated that the policy isn't peculiar to Nigeria, said currency redesign has significant long-term economic and social benefits.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to bear with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government in order for them to reap the rewards that come with the currency reforms.

Obi's tweet read: "The currency redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain but it has significant longterm economic and social benefits.

"Even though there are improvements that can be made, I urge Nigerians to bear with the CBN and Federal Government with the hope that the general populace and Nigeria will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms.