Culture, language important to the wellbeing of society, promote social dignity - Prof Gana

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gana added that culture and language are very important because they promote social dignity and sense of unity.

Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information and National orientation
Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister of Information and National orientation [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gana, Chairman, Board of Trustees set up to reprint version of Nupe Bible translation, spoke during the inauguration of the Nupe Bible at the Cathedral Church of Anglican Diocese Bida on Tuesday.

Prof Gana who is also the ‘Hasken Nupe’, expressed delight that the initial Nupe Bible translation earlier in 18th century, had now been updated with the latest Nupe language developments for the understanding and spread of the Gospel.

“I join all the Bishops and other Church leaders gathered here to celebrate this day in the presentation of the NUPE Bible, Good News (Labari Wangi). I am proud to be associated with this laudable achievement.

“I therefore congratulate all Nupe-speaking people, be they Christians or Muslims, because with these developments, Nupe language is well established, well coded and well written and will never go into extinction or die a natural death,” Gana said.

He appreciated all the agencies, particularly the groups from the United Kingdom, for their financial support. Gana also thanked the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) and Nupe Christian Literature group that crosschecked every bit of the words for producing a clean final copy of updated Nupe Bible translation.

The Bishop of Bida Anglican Diocese, Jonah Kolo, said the translation was to enable all Nupe-speaking people to read the Bible through their mother tongue, to broaden their knowledge of God at more personal levels.

“The Church is built from the word of God, therefore, it is the responsibility of the Church to make the word of God available for everyone to read, to know the mind of God and gain salvation,” Kolo added.

