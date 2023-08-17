ADVERTISEMENT
CSOs want acting Comptroller General of Immigration to resign

Bayo Wahab

The coalition expressed shock over the planned extension which it perceives as unlawful saying it should not be overlooked.

Wuraola Adepoju [Guardian]
The group said the plan is a total violation of the civil service rule in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, August 17, 2023, after its roundtable meeting, the Convener of the Coalition, Nwogu Ndubisi said, “The Acting Comptroller General Immigration is retired officially from the immigration service since May 31st May 2023 and the Immigration Act do not give room for retired personnel or those that are not in the Immigration Service to head her service.

“Wura has been retired since May 31 and we were even shocked when she was appointed to act as Comptroller General for three months which we even perceive as illegal when there are eminently qualified officers still in service.

“Since the deed is done, she can only act as Comptroller General for three months and nothing more. Anything other than that by the board or Mr President would be illegal and unlawful and any extension is like extending the retirement age of someone in service which is not possible except the public service rule is changed.”

Nwogu also stated that “If this is allowed, it would set a bad precedence and as a coalition, we will take all lawful action to stop this illegality if Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola doesn’t tow the path of honour, take a bow and quit the stage as Acting Controller General by the end of August 2023."

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed Wuraola as Acting Comptroller General in May, the day she retired because the President was not properly briefed on her retirement status.

Nwogu said it was shocking that another six-month extension is being after the three-month extension, within which a substantive Comptroller General was expected to have been appointed.

“If she could not hold the service in three months post-retirement, what will she be able to achieve in six months? This move by those in the corridors of power leaves more to be desired. That is why Mr President has to know what some of his lieutenants are not telling him.” Nwogu stated.

