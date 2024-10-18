Coalition condemns plot to blackmail judiciary, calls out Gov Fubara

The group claims that Governor Simi Fubara is backing a campaign to pressure the judiciary, targeting Justices John Tsoho, Peter Lifu, and James Omotosho.

In a statement signed by CACI's leader, Prince Livinus Itodo, the group condemned the actions of the Joint Action for Democracy (JAD), which has called for the removal of these justices.

Itodo described the call as a "thinly veiled attempt to undermine the judiciary's integrity."

"Governor Fubara's involvement is particularly concerning," Itodo stated. "He has prioritized personal interests over the welfare of Rivers State citizens, abusing his power to silence opposition."

CACI warned that the allegations against the justices are baseless and lack evidence.

"This smear campaign seeks to erode public trust in the judiciary, creating an environment conducive to corruption and injustice," Itodo added.

The coalition urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the matter and protect the judiciary from further attacks.

"We must not allow these tactics to succeed. The judiciary is a sacred institution essential to our democratic system. Its independence and impartiality are non-negotiable," said Itodo.

CACI commended the judiciary for its resilience and urged Nigerians to stand firm in defence of its integrity.