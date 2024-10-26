Cross River university lecturers protest against unpaid palliative award

The palliative for the state-owned institution which is ₦10,000 per month was approved for workers in the state by Governor Bassey Otu.

The lecturers who came out in their numbers converged on the administrative block of the institution and demanded an audience with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Ochang.

They chanted various slogans like “We want our money”, “the money is here”, “no pay no work”, and “we say no to minibuses.”

The protesting lecturers demanded the VC to address them and when he failed to do so, they proceeded to his office.

The lecturers alleged that the management used their palliative fund to buy minibuses, and described it as inhumane.

After several minutes, the Vice Chancellor came out to address the workers and demanded patience from the lecturers.

He promised to immediately commence the payment within three months and defray the balance within two weeks.