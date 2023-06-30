Cross River Govt warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

According to the new guidelines, all refuse disposal by residents must be carried out between the hours of 6p.m. and 10p.m. daily. Otu said this is to give room for evacuators who were expected to affect the final clearance of such waste from dumpsters to designated disposal points.

“The new regulated waste disposal routine if strictly adhered to, will allow for effective and efficient monitoring of indiscriminate refuse disposal by some residents.

“It will also ensure a robust evacuation by relevant government agencies,” he said.

The governor, who frowned at the indiscriminate dumping of refuse especially into drainages, directed the state Waste Management Agency to live up to its responsibility of proper waste management in the metropolis.

He directed the Calabar Urban Development Authority, (CUDA) to effectively mobilize its staff in their day-to-day cleaning of streets and desilting of gutters where necessary to allow for easy and free flow of water in the drains.

“I urge you to cooperate with relevant government agencies in maintaining the aesthetics of the city, as well as imbibe waste disposal practices that will avert impending flood disasters as forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMET)

“I also want to warn the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse as all defaulters, no matter how highly placed, will be prosecuted according to the environmental law of the state,” he added.