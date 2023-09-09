Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otu disclosed this in Calabar during a media interaction to mark his 100 days in office.

He said that the planned rail line, which would come to fruition during the lifetime of his administration, would help to ease the transportation challenges in the state.

He noted that the planned project would be environmental friendly.

“I had said I wouldn’t embark on any new projects but to finish all the abandoned ones, but the rail line is important to ease the present challenges in the state.

“My administration is not just going to start this project, but will also see to its conclusion,” he said.

While noting that his administration had achieved huge success in the area of infrastructure development within his 100 days in office, he also said that Cally Air was receiving priority attention as well as the Obudu Cargo and Passengers airport.

Expatiating on the Cargo airport, the governor said that the state had secured N3.7 billion for its completion.

He said its completion was part of the plans to transform Cross River into an aviation hub.

According to him, to transform the state into a transit hub and an evacuation corridor, the government had attracted an Irish Aviation Company to build and run an Aviation Training School in Bebi, Obanliku.

“The State Government will undertake the payment of full tuition fees for all the indigenes of the state enrolled in the institution.