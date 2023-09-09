ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that the planned project would be environmental friendly.

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Capital Post]
Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Capital Post]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otu disclosed this in Calabar during a media interaction to mark his 100 days in office.

He said that the planned rail line, which would come to fruition during the lifetime of his administration, would help to ease the transportation challenges in the state.

He noted that the planned project would be environmental friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had said I wouldn’t embark on any new projects but to finish all the abandoned ones, but the rail line is important to ease the present challenges in the state.

“My administration is not just going to start this project, but will also see to its conclusion,” he said.

While noting that his administration had achieved huge success in the area of infrastructure development within his 100 days in office, he also said that Cally Air was receiving priority attention as well as the Obudu Cargo and Passengers airport.

Expatiating on the Cargo airport, the governor said that the state had secured N3.7 billion for its completion.

He said its completion was part of the plans to transform Cross River into an aviation hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, to transform the state into a transit hub and an evacuation corridor, the government had attracted an Irish Aviation Company to build and run an Aviation Training School in Bebi, Obanliku.

“The State Government will undertake the payment of full tuition fees for all the indigenes of the state enrolled in the institution.

“The sum of N3.7 billion has been made available by the State Government for the completion of the Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP petitions, upholds APC’s victory in Edo NASS poll

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP petitions, upholds APC’s victory in Edo NASS poll

Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

Don’t waste resources in further challenging Tinubu’s victory, scholar advises

Don’t waste resources in further challenging Tinubu’s victory, scholar advises

You’ve lessons to learn from tribunal judgment, APC chieftain tells INEC

You’ve lessons to learn from tribunal judgment, APC chieftain tells INEC

Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

Significance of foreign trips of Tinubu in 100 days in office

Significance of foreign trips of Tinubu in 100 days in office

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses