Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bill is aimed at equating the positions of assembly clerk and deputy clerk with the roles of permanent secretaries.

Cross River House of Assembly [Daily Post Nigeria]
The sponsor of the bill, Linus Etim, representing Akamkpa Constituency II, said that the amendment would address discrepancies in the old law.

He said that with the amendment, the discrepancies in the rights of the Deputy Clerk and the Clerk of the House had been addressed. He said that the bill was also aimed at equating the positions of assembly clerk and deputy clerk with the roles of permanent secretaries.

"The adjustments in the bill will grant the speaker of the assembly the powers to recommend the appointment of the clerk.

"The bill also streamlines the decision-making process within the legislative body,” he said.

Supporting the amendment, Francis Asuquo, representing Odukpani Constituency described the changes as well thought-out and a step in the right direction. The Speaker, Elvert Ayambem, reiterated the assembly’s dedication to rectifying all the abnormalities in the extant laws of the state. Ayambem said that the passage of the bill was a display of the assembly’s commitment to the well-being of the people of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

