Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

The sponsor of the bill, Linus Etim, representing Akamkpa Constituency II, said that the amendment would address discrepancies in the old law.

He said that with the amendment, the discrepancies in the rights of the Deputy Clerk and the Clerk of the House had been addressed. He said that the bill was also aimed at equating the positions of assembly clerk and deputy clerk with the roles of permanent secretaries.

"The adjustments in the bill will grant the speaker of the assembly the powers to recommend the appointment of the clerk.

"The bill also streamlines the decision-making process within the legislative body,” he said.