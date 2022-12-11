CP orders police to go after hoodlums enforcing sit-at-home order in Enugu

He directed them to deploy all intelligence and operational resources at their disposal to effectively patrol and fish out miscreants that might want to disrupt public peace and security.

“You are directed to ensure that there is no disruption of businesses and other activities of law-abiding residents under the guise of enforcing illegitimate sit-at-home order in any part of the state,” he added.

Ammani reassured that the command, other security agencies and law-abiding citizens would ensure that the lives and property of the residents are protected against undesirable activities of misguided criminal elements.

The commissioner said: “I urge all and sundry to remain vigilant, go about their lawful businesses, and resist succumbing to the antics of the miscreants, including the spread of tension-causing fake news.

“I also enjoin law-abiding residents to continue to support and cooperate with the police and other security agencies, in their unwavering quest to quell the activities of criminal elements.”

He also called on the good people of the state to remain law-abiding, security conscious and promptly report suspected criminals to the nearest police station.

“They should call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08098880172 or 08086671202; or alternatively send emails to infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” he added.

Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored at the New Market axis of Enugu where the hoodlums fired guns to scare residents in the early hours of Saturday.