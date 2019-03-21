The state police Commissioner, Mr Wakili Muhammad, made the apology when he visited the state headquarters of the NBA located at Farm Centre area in Kano metropolis.

Muhammad said that lawyers were partners in progress hence his decision to apologise to the union in order to forge ahead.

Lawyers are part of me and part of my job so I hope we will continue to work together and do what is expected of us in accordance with the law, he said.

Muhammad said he was ready to apologise to the union in whatever way the members of the union wanted it either in a written letter or through the print media.

Responding, the State chairman of the association, Musa Abdullahi-Lawal thanked the Commissioner of Police for the visit.

ALSO READ: Meet the 10 finalists of Big Brother Naija 2019 online audition

He expressed the readiness of the union to work with the Police in the state to ensure quick dispensation of Justice.

The State branch of NBA on Wednesday gave the state police command 48 hours within which to tender public apology to the association for allegedly molesting its members while on their lawful duties.