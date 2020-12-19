Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has banned carnivals, concerts and street parties until further notice, following the increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Friday, also returned the restriction that in places of worship in the state, no gathering must exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

He further directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for the next 14 days starting from Monday, Dec. 21 in the first instance.

The COVID-19 Incident Commander said that there was resurgence of COVID-19 and the state could not afford to relax the battle against the virus.

He, therefore, appealed to residents that the issue should be tackled as serious matter.

Sanwo-Olu advised Lagosians to use the festive season to spend quality time in small but controlled gatherings with family and friends in the spirit of the season.

He warned that the state government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the coronavirus disease.

“The following measures must be noted and complied with: All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

“All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

“The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of `No Mask No Entry´ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, businesses, markets, shops, and so on. Hand sanitisers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots," Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also said that all places of worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeded two hours and no gathering exceeded 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

He said that Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (religious or social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures.

According to him, the Safety Commission has been directed to visit event centres and gauge compliance with the established guidelines, to stop the virus from spreading.

“If there is evidence of lack of compliance at any Event Centre, it will be shut down immediately.

“Security agents have been mandated to ensure full enforcement, without exception. No one will be deemed to be above the law.

“Any and all breaches of these regulations and public health protocols will lead to immediate closure as well as attract heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020," he said.