The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, gave the figure in a press statement in Lagos.

Elkana said that the suspects were charged to mobile court by the command’s legal team at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Yaba.

According to him, 1,833 accused persons pleaded guilty to the one count charge brought against them and were convicted.

“The remaining 39 accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded in police custody until the next adjourned date for hearing,” he said.

Elkana said that 483 vehicles were impounded, out of which 398 are private vehicles, while 85 are commercial vehicles.

“Twenty out of the commercial vehicles impounded were intercepted along the boundary communities on non-essential interstate travel with 152 passengers who were equally arrested and charged to court,” he said.

Elkana said that the command impounded 704 commercial motorcycles for violation of the suspension order on their operation issued by the state governor.

“Seventy-three tricycles were also impounded for violating the curfew,” he said.