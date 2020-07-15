Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this call on Wednesday in Ibadan at a one-day training workshop for newsmen on COVID-19 in the state.

Olatubosun, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Bunmi Babalola, said the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde, had explored all efforts to sensitise the public on COVID-19.

He further said that testing for coronavirus had been taken to communities to ascertain the level of spread of the disease in the state.

The commissioner called on the people of the state to keep faith with the government as it was making efforts towards stopping the spread of the disease.

Olatunbosun added that the global and local economy as well as human survival would only be achieved if people could keep to social distancing, use of face masks and regular hand washing.

He said that the present situation called for attitudinal change and time to evaluate, change and improve, “it is either we manage change or allow change to manage us.

“The biggest inhibitor to change lies within ourselves and without doubt, change is the biggest precursor of better things,” he said.

He urged the participants to reconstitute themselves from the way and manner they had been carrying out their responsibilities in line with the current situation.

The commissioner also advised them to adhere strictly to necessary protocols that would protect them in their day to day activities.