The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.

From an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, 2021 of the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 86 as of March 21, 2021.

The centre said the 86 new cases were reported from six states and the FCT.

The NCDC said the FCT reported 33 cases while Lagos had 28.

Others are Ondo, 11; Kano seven; Akwa Ibom three; Rivers three and Kaduna one.

The centre also said that no COVID-19 -related death was registered in the last 24 hours while the country’s death toll stood at 2030.

According to the health agency, 147,899 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, pushing the country’s recovery rate to over 91 per cent.

The NCDC noted that 124 people have recovered from COVID-19, after testing negative to the virus and have also been discharged from different isolation centers across the country on Sunday.

“Our discharges today includes 29 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.” NCDC noted.

The centre said that the country’s active cases have continued to slowdown for weeks, the current active cases in the country stood at 11,808, according to the data by NCDC via its official website.

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN, reports that 1,684,305 people have so far been tested for COVID-19 since the first confirmed case of the pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.