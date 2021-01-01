The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 948,048 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in Feb. 27, 2020.

The public health agency said that the total number of infections in the country was now at 87,510.

It also reported 11 additional new deaths and 391 recoveries in the last 24 hours in the country.

The agency said that 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the new infection in the country.

“Our discharges today include 53 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

The NCDC said that 570 came from Lagos, followed by FCT with 117 and Kaduna 109.

Other states were Nasarawa-34, Bauchi-31, Kano-28, Plateau-26, Sokoto-26, Ogun-25, Edo-18, Rivers-16, Abia-10, Imo-seven, Taraba-six, Delta- four and Osun-four.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said that till date, 87,510 cases had been confirmed, 73,713 discharged and 1,289 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the agency announced the inclusion of the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network.

“Testing at any Laboratory in the NCDC network is free of charge,” it said.