COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

The total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 213,982.

COVID-19: NCDC says Delta variant still dominant strain in Nigeria. [Instagram/NCDC]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said that Nigeria recorded 58 additional cases of COVID-19 infections and zero death on Saturday.

The NCDC made the disclosure in its daily COVID-19 report on Sunday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 58 additional cases reported on Saturday indicate an increase from the 41 cases reported the previous day.

The public health agency noted that with the zero fatalities recorded, the death toll from the virus still stands at 2,975.

It also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 213,982 while a total of 207,184 Nigerians had been discharged across the country.

The NCDC added that the 58 new cases were reported from nine States of the Federation and the FCT – Imo (27), Lagos (9), Rivers (9), Katsina (3), Bayelsa (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Bauchi (1) and Plateau (1).

Sokoto state registered zero case on Saturday.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

According to it, the country currently has 3,823 active cases, while a total of 3,479,682 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country.

