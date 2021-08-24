COVID-19: Lagos releases list of 183 vaccination centres

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Nigeria had on Aug. 1, received four million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States Government, as it ramps up efforts to fight a third wave of infections.

Lagos had received an allocation of 299,992 doses of the Moderna vaccines on Aug 18, for the second phase of the national vaccination campaign.

Abayomi said that the state’s second phase of COVID-19 vaccination would begin on Wednesday at the designated vaccination centres across the state.

According to him, residents who are 18 years and above, and have not received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are eligible for vaccination during this phase.

“They are to schedule their vaccination via the National Primary Health Care Development Agency vaccination registration platform https://nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng/.

“And choose their preferred vaccination centre among the 183 designated vaccination sites across the state,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, said that the state increased the number of centres from the 88 used during the first phase of the vaccination campaign to prevent the gathering of large crowds at the centres.

Sanwo-Olu said that more centres would also ensure that the vaccination campaign does not itself become a super spreader event, considering that the strain fueling the third wave of the pandemic was a virulent one.

He stressed that the state would ensure that the administration of the vaccine was based on appointment only, urging residents against visiting the centres without prior registration and appointment.

The governor noted that the goal of the state was to vaccinate 60 per cent of its population in good time.

“The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, like the AstraZeneca vaccine that was deployed during the first phase of vaccination.

“When you receive your first dose you will be given a date on which to return for your second and final dose.

“Let me also reiterate that this Moderna vaccine that will be administered starting this week should not be mixed with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“What this means is that only persons who have not been previously vaccinated at all should take the Moderna vaccine.

“If you have previously taken one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, please exercise patience as we await delivery of a fresh allocation from the federal government,” he said.