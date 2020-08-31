Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The Deputy Incident Commander of #Covid19Lagos and Lagos Commissioner for Health @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested NEGATIVE to Covid19,” Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, shared on Twitter.

Abayomi tested positive for the virus on August 24, 2020 and self-isolated immediately after.

It’s only been seven days since he tested positive for COVID-19.

Abayomi has been front and center as Nigeria battles the pandemic. He is often pictured alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, providing updates and outlining safety and health protocols for a city of more than 20 million inhabitants.

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@akinabayomi]

Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria’s COVID-19 outbreak with 18,119 of the nation’s current tally of 53,865 cases.

41,513 persons have recovered from the virus nationwide and there have been 1,013 fatalities as of August 30, 2020.

Abayomi announced Nigeria's index COVID-19 case on February 27, 2020.