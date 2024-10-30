Court stops CBN monthly allocations to Rivers Govt over Fubara's budget violations

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the order also affected the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Zenith Bank and Access Bank where the state government also banks.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a judgment, held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

Justice Abdulmalik held that the presentation of the 2024 Budget by Fubara before a 4-member Rivers House of Assembly was an affront to the constitutional provision. The judge said that Fubara’s action in implementing an unlawful budget had smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

