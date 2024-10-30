ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court stops CBN monthly allocations to Rivers Govt over Fubara's budget violations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge said that Fubara’s action in implementing an unlawful budget had smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the order also affected the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Zenith Bank and Access Bank where the state government also banks.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a judgment, held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

Justice Abdulmalik held that the presentation of the 2024 Budget by Fubara before a 4-member Rivers House of Assembly was an affront to the constitutional provision. The judge said that Fubara’s action in implementing an unlawful budget had smacked gross violations of the 1999 Constitution he swore to protect.

ADVERTISEMENT

She, consequently, ordered the CBN, AGF, Zenith Bank and Access Bank to further allow Fubara to access money from the Consolidated Revenue and Federation Account.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

[VIDEO] House Of Reps member dumps PDP for APC

Abia lawmaker set for arraignment over assault on Abuja Bolt driver

Abia lawmaker set for arraignment over assault on Abuja Bolt driver

Sen Achonu sues British Airways, demands ₦200m for alleged contract violation

Sen Achonu sues British Airways, demands ₦200m for alleged contract violation

Court stops CBN monthly allocations to Rivers Govt over Fubara's budget violations

Court stops CBN monthly allocations to Rivers Govt over Fubara's budget violations

Debt profile of Lagos, Kaduna, others surges by 38% to ₦10.01trn in 1 year

Debt profile of Lagos, Kaduna, others surges by 38% to ₦10.01trn in 1 year

Ebonyi University bans final year students from celebrating after their final exams

Ebonyi University bans final year students from celebrating after their final exams

Reps investigate alleged abandonment of ₦1.46 billion Kaduna road project

Reps investigate alleged abandonment of ₦1.46 billion Kaduna road project

Biden rallies Nigeria's bid for permanent UN Security Council seat

Biden rallies Nigeria's bid for permanent UN Security Council seat

The importance of acting quickly after a criminal charge

The importance of acting quickly after a criminal charge

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Pay your ground rent in 60 days or we revoke your C of O, FG tells property owners