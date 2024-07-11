ADVERTISEMENT
Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [Twitter@PowerMinNigeria

Justice James Omotosho gave the order after Mamman pleaded not guilty to a 12-count amended charge bordering on money laundering offences.

After the former minister took his plea, and counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, sought a date for the commencement of the trial.

However, Femi Ate, SAN, who appeared for Mamman, informed the court of a bail application filed on behalf of his client.

Although Olumide-Fusika admitted to being served with the bail application around 12:30 pm, Justice Omotosho said the application was not yet in the court’s file.

Ate then prayed the court to be allowed to return the next day to argue the bail application.

The EFCC lawyer did not oppose the request and the judge adjourned the matter until Friday for the bail application hearing.

Justice Omotosho, thereafter, ordered that the ex-minister be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arraignment, which was earlier fixed for Thursday morning, could not go on due to Mamman’s ill-health and the matter was stood down till 1 pm.

Mamman was said to have collapsed outside the courtroom before the case was called.

The former minister’s counsel, Ate, informed Justice Omotosho shortly after the matter was called for arraignment.

The ex-minister, who walked into the courtroom and stepped into the dock with part of his clothes drenched when the matter was called in the morning, said he was poured water when he slumped.

Confirming his state of health, Ate said Mamman, “upon being brought into the premises of the court collapsed and had to be resuscitated and treated by the medical personnel of the Federal High Court.”

He said his client was served with the charge after he was resuscitated.

The judge, however, asked Mamman if he was fit enough to take his plea and he responded in the affirmative.

The former minister explained to the court that he collapsed outside the courtroom because of the drugs he took when he had not eaten, and while he was outside the courtroom waiting to be called, his blood pressure dropped.

Mamman, however, said he was fit to continue with the arraignment and the judge stood the matter down till 1 pm for the amended charge to be read to him.

NAN reports that the EFCC had filed a 12-count money laundering charge against the Mamman.

He was alleged to have committed money laundering offences to the tune of ₦33 billion.

The former minister served under former President Buhari from 2019 to 2021.

On May 10, 2021, he was arrested and detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

Buhari had September 1, 2021, sacked Mamman and the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in what was called a cabinet restructuring.

Mamman was accused of conspiring with staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects to divert about ₦22 billion.

The investigations uncovered property in Nigeria and overseas allegedly linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and dollars had reportedly been recovered.

News Agency Of Nigeria

