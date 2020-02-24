The Magistrate, Mrs K.O. Doja-Ojo, remanded him at a Juvenile Centre for Boys in Oregun, following his plea of guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Doja-Ojo then, adjourned the case until April 15 for mention.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing preferred against him by the police.

He told the court that he entered the bank around 4.00p.m during banking hours and locked himself in the toilet.

“At night, I went to the bulk room of the bank where I saw money; I took N340,000 and kept it in my pocket.

“I had a lighter with me, when I was trying to exit the bank, the lighter attracted the security guards so I ran back to the toilet and locked myself up again,” Ayomikun said.

The defendant added that when he eventually came out of the toilet, the security guards searched him and recovered the sum of N340,000 from him.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 19, at 8:30p.m at FCMB Ajah branch.

Chukwudi said the defendant stole the sum of N340,000, property of FCMB, represented by Mary Ikwuako.

According to her, the offence is punishable under Section 28 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.