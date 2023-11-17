Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision
Emefiele will remain in custody until November 22, when the court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on the bail motion.
The decision came after a courtroom drama unfolded during the hearing, where Emefiele's lead counsel, Mathew Burkaa SAN, presented the bail application, facing staunch opposition from Rotimi Oyedepo, representing the Federal Government.
Justice Muazu, after hearing arguments from both sides, declared that a bench ruling could not be immediately delivered due to the multitude of legal authorities cited by the opposing parties.
The Judge expressed the need for some time to carefully study the authorities and review the exhibits submitted by Emefiele in support of his bail request.
Officials from the Kuje prison authority have been reportedly contacted to arrange for a vehicle to transport Emefiele to the detention facility. The former CBN Governor's fate now hangs in the balance, awaiting the court's decision next Wednesday, November 22.
