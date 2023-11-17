ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

Ima Elijah

Emefiele will remain in custody until November 22, when the court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on the bail motion.

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]
Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Recommended articles

Emefiele will remain in custody until November 22, when the court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on the bail motion.

The decision came after a courtroom drama unfolded during the hearing, where Emefiele's lead counsel, Mathew Burkaa SAN, presented the bail application, facing staunch opposition from Rotimi Oyedepo, representing the Federal Government.

Justice Muazu, after hearing arguments from both sides, declared that a bench ruling could not be immediately delivered due to the multitude of legal authorities cited by the opposing parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge expressed the need for some time to carefully study the authorities and review the exhibits submitted by Emefiele in support of his bail request.

Officials from the Kuje prison authority have been reportedly contacted to arrange for a vehicle to transport Emefiele to the detention facility. The former CBN Governor's fate now hangs in the balance, awaiting the court's decision next Wednesday, November 22.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Bauchi Governor’s election

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Bauchi Governor’s election

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years

Abuja Enterprise Agency empowers 4,224 women entrepreneurs in 5 years

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

Court remands former CBN Governor Emefiele in Kuje prison, delays bail decision

Nigeria, African Group calls for equitable global tax system to achieve SDGs

Nigeria, African Group calls for equitable global tax system to achieve SDGs

Gov Sani appoints Jerry Adams, Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

Gov Sani appoints Jerry Adams, Chairman, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

10 doctors kidnapped within 2 months in Enugu - Nigeria Medical Association

Rep Kalu affirms Federal Govt aim to harness AI for economic advancement

Rep Kalu affirms Federal Govt aim to harness AI for economic advancement

Intensify efforts to curb examination malpractice - Gov Sule tells WAEC

Intensify efforts to curb examination malpractice - Gov Sule tells WAEC

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

2 million voters registered to vote in Kogi governorship election - INEC

Dino Melaye [Twitter/@_dinomelaye]

New Lokoja will emerge in 4 years – Melaye

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects (Channels Television)

Federal govt appeals to State govts to provide land for irrigation projects

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA

Rising fire incidents at early stage of harmattan in Kaduna alarming - NEMA