Court rejects ex-terror negotiator Mamu's transfer request from DSS to prison

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, dismissed the application on the grounds of insecurity of the custodial facility. Justice Ekwo held that Mamu did not deny the issue of incessant jailbreaks in prisons raised by the Federal Government.

The judge further held that any averment that was not controverted was deemed to be true.

“And facts admitted need no further proof,” he said.

Arriving at the decision, “the court takes into account the security of the custodial facility, health of the defendant, and the type of the allegations contained in the charge sheet.”

“I find that the averments of the complainant (FG) as it concerns jailbreak to be credible.

“I find that this application lacks merit and I make an order dismissing it,” he declared.

The judge, subsequently, ordered Mamu to remain in DSS custody throughout his trial in the alleged terrorism financing charges against him.

Justice Ekwo, however, affirmed his earlier order that Mamu should be allowed to have access to his personal physician for medical treatment subject to the supervision of the DSS medical personnel.

“What the court does is to compel compliance. The complainant/respondent cannot be allowed to disobey court orders.

“The complainant is hereby ordered to grant the defendant access to his personal physician,” he stated.

The matter was adjourned until June 3, June 4, June 5, and June 6 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mamu was arraigned, on March 21, 2023, on 10 counts of terrorism financing, among others, but pleaded not guilty.

Justice Ekwo, on April 27, 2023, declined to admit him to bail on the grounds of ill health after the DSS opposed the bail application. The judge, on December 19, 2023, granted Mamu’s plea to have access to his own personal physician due to his alleged deteriorating health condition.

Justice Ekwo, in the ruling, ordered that Mamu’s medical doctor should be allowed to treat him subject to the supervision of the DSS’ team of physicians.