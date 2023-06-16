Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to his family, Lawyers

Justice Hamza Muazu granted the order after an oral application by counsel to the Emefiele, Joseph Daudu, SAN in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/6450/23.

Listed as respondents are the Attorney-General of the Federation(AGF); the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS).

“The lawyers of the applicant shall have access to the applicant immediately. And regularly at reasonable times , pending the determination of the application.”

In his submission, Daudu informed the court that he wrote letters to the respondents particularly on June 14, for the purpose of taking further instructions from him.

He alleged that the DSS did not respond to the application.

Responding, counsel to the 2nd and 3rd Respondents I. Awo, informed the court that the DSS does not have the penchant for refusing such a request and that it was wrong to do so.

Awo assured that he is certain the DSS will abide by the order of Court and grant access to the listed lawyers and family members of Emefiele to see him.

Meanwhile, Awo requested for extension of time to file their respective responses to the originating motion.

The court granted their prayers.

Justice Mauza then adjourned the matter until June 20 for hearing in the substantive suit.

Emefiele has been taken into custody by DSS hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office.