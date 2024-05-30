ADVERTISEMENT
Court orders 25 defected Rivers lawmakers' seats vacant pending suit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court also barred the 24 defected lawmakers from posing as lawmakers in the state.

Rivers Assembly [Africa Daily News]
Rivers Assembly [Africa Daily News]

Justice Charles Wali gave the order in Suit No PHC/1512/CS/2024, filed by Victor Jumbo, Speaker, Rivers House Of Assembly, Sokari Sokari and Orubienimigha Timothy, on the current crises rocking the state Assembly.

The court ordered Martin Amaewhule, the factional speaker of the house to stop parading himself as the speaker of the assembly. The court also barred the 24 defected lawmakers from posing as lawmakers in the state.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the first to 25th defendants from parading themselves as members of the Rivers House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

“Their legislative seats are hereby declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills, and/or interacting with the first to 25th descendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Their legislative seats have been declared vacant with effect from December 13, 2023, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“That this case is adjourned to July 1, 2024 for mention,” the court held.

Court orders 25 defected Rivers lawmakers' seats vacant pending suit

