Court grants Emefiele ₦300m bail, requires travel documents, stay in Abuja

Justice Maryann Anenih granted him bail while ruling on his bail application over an alleged unlawful naira colour swap. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission brought against him a – count amended charge bordering on disobedience to the direction of the law.

Anenih in addition, ordered two sureties in the like sum of ₦300 million who must have property in Maitama district of Abuja. The sureties, she said, must in addition present the title documents and certificates of occupancy (C of O) to the court for verification.

The sureties in addition must submit to the Registrar of the court their recent passport photographs. The judge further added that Emefiele should submit to the registrar of the court his travelling documents and must be within Abuja within the period of his trial.

The judge ordered the certified true copy (CTC) from Justice Hamza Muazu who granted him bail in the same conditions. He earlier held that bail is at the discretion of the court according to what was placed before it, however, according to the law.

He added that the offence of six counts of confinement of advantage on self attracted 5 years imprisonment as punishment.