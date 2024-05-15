ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court grants Emefiele ₦300m bail, requires travel documents, stay in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The EFCC brought against him a count amended charge bordering on disobedience to the direction of the law.

Ex-CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele [EFCC/X]
Ex-CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele [EFCC/X]

Recommended articles

Justice Maryann Anenih granted him bail while ruling on his bail application over an alleged unlawful naira colour swap. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission brought against him a – count amended charge bordering on disobedience to the direction of the law.

Anenih in addition, ordered two sureties in the like sum of ₦300 million who must have property in Maitama district of Abuja. The sureties, she said, must in addition present the title documents and certificates of occupancy (C of O) to the court for verification.

The sureties in addition must submit to the Registrar of the court their recent passport photographs. The judge further added that Emefiele should submit to the registrar of the court his travelling documents and must be within Abuja within the period of his trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge ordered the certified true copy (CTC) from Justice Hamza Muazu who granted him bail in the same conditions. He earlier held that bail is at the discretion of the court according to what was placed before it, however, according to the law.

He added that the offence of six counts of confinement of advantage on self attracted 5 years imprisonment as punishment.

He held that there was nothing in the prosecution’s submission that showed that Emefiele would abscond or would jeopardise an investigation or threaten the security of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

WASSCE 2024: WAEC gives fresh update on CBT for Nov candidates

Nigerian Air Force provides free medical outreach to 1,000 Bayelsa residents

Nigerian Air Force provides free medical outreach to 1,000 Bayelsa residents

Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

Vice-President Shettima launches first 2024 Hajj flight from Birnin Kebbi

Court grants Emefiele ₦300m bail, requires travel documents, stay in Abuja

Court grants Emefiele ₦300m bail, requires travel documents, stay in Abuja

King Charles III has an official portrait — not everyone likes it

King Charles III has an official portrait — not everyone likes it

NDLEA arrests 80, convicts 12 drug dealers, seizes 3,000kg drugs in FCT

NDLEA arrests 80, convicts 12 drug dealers, seizes 3,000kg drugs in FCT

Obasanjo disowns 'Western democracy', roots for 'Afro-democracy'

Obasanjo disowns 'Western democracy', roots for 'Afro-democracy'

Fishing industry to outshine oil sector with effective use - Oyetola

Fishing industry to outshine oil sector with effective use - Oyetola

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women on low-cut [Tuko News]

Woman defy husband threats, choose low-cut hair over marriage amid hot weather

Kaduna soldiers unlawfully kill 12 people, seize 518 cows, 177 rams

Soldiers unlawfully kill 12, seize 518 cows, 177 rams, family demands justice

TUC President, Festus Osifo.

Cybersecurity Levy: TUC threatens to mobilise Nigerians for total shutdown

FCTA has demolished shanties illegally built on a road corridor in Wuse Zone 3 [Leadership News]

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants