ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court denies Binance executive Gambaryan's bail, demands speedy trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC counsel argued that the court would have taken a risk by granting the Binance agent bail because he has no attachment to any community in Nigeria or competent person to stand as his surety.

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]
Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Recommended articles

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling, held that based on the affidavit evidence before him, Gambaryan would jump bail if the application was granted.

I have carefully considered the affidavit evidence before me and I am of the view that the applicant will jump bail if granted bail,” Justice Nwite declared.

However, the judge ordered an accelerated hearing in the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite had, on April 23, fixed today for the ruling after counsel for the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, and Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mark Mordi, SAN, adopted their processes and argued their case against and for the bail plea.

Justice Nwite had ordered the remand of Gambaryan in Kuje Correctional Centre after he pleaded not guilty to the money laundering charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

The EFCC had accused Binance Holdings Limited, Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, another agent of the company, of allegedly conspiring amongst themselves to conceal the origin of the financial proceeds of their alleged unlawful activities in Nigeria including $35,400, 000.

They were alleged to have committed an offence contrary to Section 21 (a) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, among others.

However, Anjarwalla escaped from lawful custody on March 22 and fled Nigeria for Kenya. Mordi, on Gambaryan’s behalf, had filed an application seeking an order of the court, to release his client on bail pending the hearing and determination of the substantive case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mordi, in the last adjourned date, had argued that the EFCC had failed to produce any credible evidence to oppose his application. According to him, the complainant’s allegation that Gambaryan was arranging to escape from custody like his colleague was false.

“There is no exhibit or document displaying EFCC’s credible intelligence. But EFCC's lawyer disagreed with Mordi."

Iheanacho argued that the court would have taken a grave risk by granting the Binance agent bail because he had no attachment to any community in Nigeria or competent person to stand as his surety. He contended that Gambaryan attempted to apply for a new United States passport while in detention knowing fully well his International passport was seized by the Nigerian state.

The lawyer said he was a flight risk and that if granted bail, he would jump bail like his colleague. He disagreed with Mordi that the commission had not provided credible evidence that Gambaryan was planning to escape.

He said going by the deposition in their counter affidavit, the deponent was one of the investigative teams that investigated the case. He urged the court to dismiss the bail application.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the alternative, he advised the court to return the applicant to EFCC custody if the judge decided to grant him bail.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FIRS files tax evasion charges against Binance and its executive, Gambaryan

FIRS files tax evasion charges against Binance and its executive, Gambaryan

Court denies Binance executive Gambaryan's bail, demands speedy trial

Court denies Binance executive Gambaryan's bail, demands speedy trial

FCCPC won't oppose MultiChoice price hike, tribunal ruling on June 7

FCCPC won't oppose MultiChoice price hike, tribunal ruling on June 7

Wike bestows Abuja citizenship on Senegal’s President Faye

Wike bestows Abuja citizenship on Senegal’s President Faye

FRSC confirms 7 dead in Ibadan-Iseyin road crash

FRSC confirms 7 dead in Ibadan-Iseyin road crash

Minister vows to 'come after' women who sell POS machines gifted them by FG

Minister vows to 'come after' women who sell POS machines gifted them by FG

Senegalese president wants to work with Tinubu's 'wisdom' to make Africa great

Senegalese president wants to work with Tinubu's 'wisdom' to make Africa great

Tinubu's reforms are painful but they are bearing fruits - Sen Bagudu

Tinubu's reforms are painful but they are bearing fruits - Sen Bagudu

Cryptocurrency traders unknowingly funneling funds to terrorists - EFCC boss

Cryptocurrency traders unknowingly funneling funds to terrorists - EFCC boss

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung of PDP-Kaduna South [Punch Newspapers]

Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

Rep Isah Dogonyaro, member, representing, Garki Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa [X.com]

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

Lassa fever [BBC]

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

Alhaji Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court