Court declares late Akeredolu's 33 LCDAs 'inchoate and unlawfully created'

Delivering judgment, Justice A.O Adebusuoye, described the LCDAs as inchoate and not lawfully created. The court held that it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

The court added that the Local Government Creation Law 2023 signed by the late Akeredolu in Ibadan, outside the state, was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Akeredolu had on September 9, 2023, assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the state.

