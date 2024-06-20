ADVERTISEMENT
Court declares late Akeredolu's 33 LCDAs 'inchoate and unlawfully created'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court held that it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, late ex-governor of Ondo state (THISDAYLIVE)
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, late ex-governor of Ondo state (THISDAYLIVE)

Delivering judgment, Justice A.O Adebusuoye, described the LCDAs as inchoate and not lawfully created. The court held that it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

The court added that the Local Government Creation Law 2023 signed by the late Akeredolu in Ibadan, outside the state, was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Akeredolu had on September 9, 2023, assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the state.

The bill for the creation of the LCDAs was presented to the late governor by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Oladiji Olamide, during a ceremony at the governor’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

