ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court bars VIO from stopping, impounding, confiscating vehicles

Bayo Wahab

In her ruling, Justice Maha upheld Marshal’s argument there’s no legal basis for VIO officials to impound, confiscate, or impose fines on vehicles.

VIO officials during an inspection of vehicle papers.
VIO officials during an inspection of vehicle papers.

Recommended articles

Justice Evelyn Maha issued the order in a judgment on a fundamental rights enforcement suit: FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023 on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

In the suit filed by a human rights activist and public interest attorney, Abubakar Marshal, the Director of Road Transport; the Area Commander, Jabi, the Team Leader, Jabi, and the Minister of the FCT are listed as defendants.

(VIO) Vehicles Inspection Officers Patrol vans (autojosh)
(VIO) Vehicles Inspection Officers Patrol vans (autojosh) Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In her ruling, Justice Maha upheld Marshal’s argument there’s no legal basis for VIO officials to impound, confiscate, or impose fines on vehicles.

Justice Maha said, “The actions of the first to fourth respondents, under the control of the fifth respondent, are not empowered by any law or statute to stop, impound, or confiscate the vehicles of motorists or impose fines on them.”

The court, therefore, issued an order restraining the respondents including their agents and servants from impounding and confiscating the vehicle of motorists.

The judge held that doing so is wrongful, oppressive, and unlawful.

To protect the rights of Nigerians, and ensure their freedom of movement, presumption of innocence, and right to own property without lawful justification, the court granted a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents whether by themselves, agents, privies, allies or anybody acting on behalf of the first respondent from violating the rights.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court bars VIO from stopping, impounding, confiscating vehicles

Court bars VIO from stopping, impounding, confiscating vehicles

Lagos Govt diverts night traffic for truck barrier installation at Ojuelegba bridge

Lagos Govt diverts night traffic for truck barrier installation at Ojuelegba bridge

Tinubu warns terrorists to surrender or face stronger military attacks

Tinubu warns terrorists to surrender or face stronger military attacks

We’re ready to die — Wanted bandit leader dares security forces

We’re ready to die — Wanted bandit leader dares security forces

Minister Idris says Nigeria is winning fight against terror and banditry

Minister Idris says Nigeria is winning fight against terror and banditry

Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

Former Head of State reveals 4,660 killed in 2020 & 2,660 in 2021 in Sahel

Former Head of State reveals 4,660 killed in 2020 & 2,660 in 2021 in Sahel

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [PM News]

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission