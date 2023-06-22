Correctional Service decorates 330 newly-promoted officers in Enugu

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that the newly-decorated personnel included: 175 senior officers, 37 cadet officers on advancement to officers’ cadre and 118 lower rank personnel (wardens).

Performing the decoration on Thursday in Enugu, Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Nicholas Obiakor, urged the officers to see their elevation as an added responsibility.

Obiakor, who also doubles as the Commander of NCoS Enugu State Command, said that the elevation meant more was expected from them.

“You have to justify the elevation by showing good examples during official duty and off duty hours,” he said.

He urged the promoted officers to display utmost hard work and be loyal to the authorities in order to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“I want to return all the glory and thanksgiving to God for the number of promoted personnel being decorated today.

“I want to appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief as well as the Controller-General of Corrections for graciously approving the promotion of this large number.

“I congratulate those being decorated today, and urge those waiting for theirs to be patient a little as their time will come.

“It is not that you are not hard working or loyal,but that you are not yet promoted might be due to non-availability of vacancy.. So, do not be discouraged, continue to put in your best,” he said.

Responding, newly decorated Deputy Controller of Corrections, Kelvin Iloafonsi, said that the promotion and decoration would spur the officers and men to more hard work and improvements in all they had been doing.

Iloafonsi, who spoke on behalf of all the decorated personnel, assured that they would keep the flag of the service and command flying through hard work, commitment and undivided loyalty to the authorities.

“We are thanking the Almighty God for making today possible; we appreciate the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa,for his magnanimity in endorsing these promotions and our own Controller for creating the enabling environment to allow us to perform.

“We are assuring the authorities that we will justify our promotion with greater commitment and hard work to deliver on the mandates of the service,” he said.

Iloafonsi, who has made an impact in the educational enrollment and advancement of inmates, assured that he would work harder to double the number of inmates advancing their studies in all the custodial centres in the command.

NAN reports officers promoted and decorated where drawn from four facilities of the command in the state.