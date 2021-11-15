RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Correctional Service boss places officers on red alert for yuletide

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nababa says the primary mandate of the service was to keep inmates in safe and humane custody.

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) officers
Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) officers

The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Haliru Nababa, has directed personnel of the Service to be on their guard during the forthcoming yuletide.

Recommended articles

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Francis Enobore, on Monday, said Nababa issue the red alert at the inauguration of the fourth quarter distribution of stores at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

Nababa re-emphasised the temporal suspension of all types of leave for officers while performing the symbolic distribution of different items ranging from inmates’ uniforms, beddings and hygiene materials.

He said the primary mandate of the service was to keep inmates in safe and humane custody.

"We must, therefore, spare no effort in ensuring that those that are bent on violating the sanctity of custodial centres are prevented from doing so at all cost.

"To this end, all forms of leave are temporarily suspended," he said.

Nababa further stated that the measure was to ensure that adequate hands were available to provide safety for all custodial centres across the country.

He assured that progress was being made in recapturing fleeing inmates as collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advanced.

"Flagging the particulars of escapees is expected to facilitate re-arrests when they carry out e-transactions," he said.

The CGC called on officers to remain dedicated and exhibit the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Nababa expressed confidence that the items being distributed would further enhance the capacity of the service to provide the needed care and support for inmates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCoS had experienced series of jail attacks at different custodial centres across the country in recent times.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 3 million Nigerians fully-vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 3 million Nigerians fully-vaccinated against COVID-19

Sanwo-Olu sets up new panel to work on report of #EndSARS judicial panel

Sanwo-Olu sets up new panel to work on report of #EndSARS judicial panel

Lagos #EndSARS panel member Adegboruwa says: 'I trust Sanwo-Olu to make our report public'

Lagos #EndSARS panel member Adegboruwa says: 'I trust Sanwo-Olu to make our report public'

Correctional Service boss places officers on red alert for yuletide

Correctional Service boss places officers on red alert for yuletide

Osun Food Support Scheme feeds 240,000 in 8 months

Osun Food Support Scheme feeds 240,000 in 8 months

University of Ibadan allows only 1st class graduating students into convocation hall due to COVID-19 rules

University of Ibadan allows only 1st class graduating students into convocation hall due to COVID-19 rules

Ngige inaugurates electronic platform for job seekers

Ngige inaugurates electronic platform for job seekers

Niger spends N2 billion to support security agencies

Niger spends N2 billion to support security agencies

Troops kill more than 50 terrorists in Borno clash

Troops kill more than 50 terrorists in Borno clash

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.