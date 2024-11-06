Corps members urge FG to implement pending ₦77k allowance raise from July

The corps members took to their social media handles to share their concerns on Wednesday. They said despite the government’s approval of the increased allowance in July 2024, corps members were still receiving the old allowance of ₦33,000.

According to them, the old ₦30,000 allowance is no longer sustainable due to high transportation, feeding, and NYSC contribution costs. The Twitter reactions read: “3 months after, the Federal Government still believes that ₦33k is enough for NYSC members to survive,” tweeted @NoorAjuwon.

“How can we even concentrate on our primary assignment with ₦33k in this current economic situation?” asked @Arbdoolbasid_Jr.

“High transportation costs: @Eze_na_ujari spends ₦5,000 on transportation and ₦2,000 on Community Development Service (CDS) contributions, leaving him with ₦26,000 from the ₦33,000 allowance.

“Poor living conditions: @blazzin_225 described the situation as “suffering and wickedness” due to bad NYSC lodges, dilapidated bathrooms and toilets, and starvation.

Another tweet at @officialABAT was urged, “See us as your children too. We’re dying.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members are appealing to the government to implement the ₦77,000 allowance and improve living conditions to ensure their well-being and productivity during national service.