Borno State officials have located one of two residents who went into hiding after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The government had earlier announced on Sunday, April 26, 2020 that 24 year-old Abbas Kaka Hassan, and 42 year-old Hauwa Mohammed discontinued communication with officials after testing positive for COVID-19 at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

However, Hassan was found in the early hours of Monday, April 27, according to an update provided by Borno's Commissioner for Health, Salisu Kwayabura.

He was found around 2 am in a critical state at his family house in Gwange 11 by a combined team of health surveillance and investigation team, backed by a police escort.

"He was immediately moved on stretcher and is now on ventilator at an isolation centre," a statement by the government read.

Kwayabura said health workers are currently working hard to revive the patient, and that a surveillance team has been deployed to track down all his contacts for risk assessments, isolation advise and collection of samples for tests.

The commissioner called on the second runaway, Mohammed, who is still at large, to report to the hospital for medical care.

He said testing positive for the disease is not a death sentence and urged people to be more cooperative to contain the spread of the virus.

He also appealed to members of the public to not stigmatise anyone who tests positive for the disease, so as not to discourage people from seeking medical attention.

Borno has recorded 30 coronavirus cases with two deaths.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 1273 cases in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of April 26.

239 people have recovered and been discharged, but 40 people have died.