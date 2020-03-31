Nigeria has recorded four new cases of coronavirus in Osun and Ogun State.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, that three new cases have been recorded in Osun, and one recorded in Ogun.

"All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care," the agency said.

The new cases push Nigeria's total number of coronavirus cases to 135 recorded in 12 states - Lagos (81), FCT (25), Ogun (4), Enugu (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (8), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Osun (5), Rivers (1), Benue (1), and Kaduna (3).

Nine people have recovered and two have died.