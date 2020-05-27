Oba Ogunwusi presented the donation in his palace, Ile-Ife on Tuesday.

The Ooni applauded the country’s healthcare workers for being hardworking and committed in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He said that the fumigator would assist the hospital in the fight against COVID-19.

The royal father described health workers as an ‘unbreakable’ army of patriotic Nigerians.

He advised that Nigeria’s hospital system should be strengthened towards productivity, especially in cases of emergency.

“Let’s take the UCH Ibadan, where my late mum served for 42 years as a case study, it used to be the best in Africa and beyond,’’ Ooni said.

He said that it might surprise some people to hear that the Saudi Arabia royal family and other prominent people globally had patronised UCH in the past.

“Where did we miss it?

“We must, as a matter of public importance, come together and restore the lost glories of our healthcare sector.

“That is when we will have a lot to show as lessons from COVID-19.’’

The royal father also made a cash donation to the hospital for the construction of the ‘Wuraola Ogunwusi Cancer Chemotherapy Centre’ in memory of his late mum.

“Mama Wuraola Ogunwusi was a good woman, she built me and helped our entire lineage.

“She spent her whole life there and died there, I will never forget UCH.

“I am available and ready to assist the hospital to grow,’’ Ooni added.

While receiving the gifts, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, thanked the monarch for the gesture and his unending assistance to the hospital.

“Kabiyesi, we are proud of you and we shall continue to look up to you as a father.

“We hold the gifts in high esteem and we will make use of them appropriately; we are grateful sir,’’ Otegbayo said.