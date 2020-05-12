242 new coronavirus cases have been recorded across Nigeria on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late on Monday that 88 new cases were recorded in Lagos, followed closely by 64 in Kano, and 49 in Katsina.

13 new cases were also recorded in Kaduna, followed by nine in Ogun, six in Gombe, four in Adamawa, and three in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno, and Bauchi all recorded one new case each, according to the NCDC.

Seven people also died from coronavirus-related complications on Monday, as the death toll rose from 143 the previous day to 150 on Monday.

124 patients who tested previously positive for the coronavirus disease were released on Monday after recovery.

This means a total of 902 people across the country have now recovered from the highly infectious disease since Nigeria's index case was announced on February 27.

Nigeria has recorded 4641 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the FCT.