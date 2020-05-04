Majority of respondents to a Pulse Nigeria online survey say they will continue working from home, even though a month-long lockdown imposed in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun has been eased.

President Muhammadu Buhari relaxed coronavirus-enforced restrictions on April 27, 2020 and imposed overnight curfews nationwide as the economy tanked.

The lockdowns were imposed in a bid to curb the spread of a virus that has infected over three million people and killed over 250,000 globally.

Most businesses, offices and banks have since opened shop; with bedlam returning to streets in Lagos and Abuja, but some Nigerians say they still prefer their home offices for now.

“As the lockdown eases on May 4, 2020, would you be heading out to work or continue working from home?” Pulse asked on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

On Twitter, 19 percent of respondents said they would be heading out to resume work from their office space, 36 percent said the fear of the contagious coronavirus would keep them working from home office, while 45 percent said they have no jobs so can’t be bothered.

Facebook Poll on returning to work

On Facebook, 58 percent said they prefer working from home and won’t be going to the office any time soon, while 42 percent said they can’t wait to hit the roads for the office.

On Instagram, 72 percent said they are better off working from home at this time, while 28 percent said they prefer working from the office.

Instagram Poll on returning to work

70 percent of Pulse Nigeria respondents on Instagram said relaxing the restrictions was a wrong move from the federal government, while 30 percent handed the government a thumbs up for easing the restrictions.

Instagram Poll on government's decision to ease restrictions

Nigeria has reported 2,558 COVID-19 cases, 400 recoveries and 87 deaths as of May 4, 2020.