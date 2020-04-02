The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has told Nigerians abroad to stay where they are due to the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

12 of Nigeria's latest cases are reported to have been detected within a group of 127 Nigerians who came in from Ivory Coast last week through the land border in Benin Republic.

During a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Ehanire said chances of infections are high when travelling in a confined space.

He said, "We also worry about persons, especially Nigerians, returning to the country through land borders who run a higher risk of infection if they are with an infected person in a confined space for a long time like transit in a crowded bus or car.

"Therefore it is advisable that all travellers postpone non-essential travel whether by air or land, national or international."

The minister said Nigerians should remain where they are resident unless they're returning home from a previously-arranged journey, business trip or a vacation.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, says Nigerians abroad can't be denied entry into the country [twitter/@raufaregbesola]

When he was questioned on why travellers are still allowed to pass through land borders even though they have been closed to contain the virus, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the border closure cannot prevent Nigerians from gaining entry.

"Every citizen of any nation has that right, it's fundamental, to return to his motherland whenever he/she wishes regardless of the situation.

"In this instance, the arrangement made by the NCDC and all other agencies involved is to isolate such a returnee," he said.

As of April 1, Nigeria had recorded 174 cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).