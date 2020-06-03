Nigeria has recorded 241 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The new cases were recorded in a total of 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, according to the daily update of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on Tuesday.

Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria, recorded 142 new cases on Tuesday, raising the state's total to 4,352 cases.

Oyo recorded 15 new cases, followed by the FCT with 13, Kano with 12, Edo with 11, and Delta with 10.

Other states that recorded new cases on Tuesday are Kaduna and Rivers with nine each, Borno with eight, Jigawa with four, Gombe and Plateau with three each, and Osun and Bauchi with one each.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 10,819 coronavirus cases in 35 states and the FCT since its index case was announced on February 27.

The NCDC's Tuesday update also showed that 15 new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, raising the country's total death toll to 314.

A total of 117 people who have recovered from the novel disease were also released across the country on Tuesday. The number of recoveries has now risen to 3,239.

Despite the increasing rate of new coronavirus cases, the Nigerian government continues to ease restrictions that were earlier placed on movement and activities to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced on Monday, June 1 that religious places of worship can reopen to accept followers, although with a strict set of guidelines.

The PTF's national coordinator, Sani Aliyu, warned earlier on Tuesday that it is not yet time for Nigerians to relax, but to continue to take precautionary measures to prevent infection.