The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned Nigerians against using unverified and unorthodox means to attempt to prevent or cure coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

With a cure for the virus yet to be found, many people across the world have been resorting to self-help in a bid to prevent infection.

For weeks since the disease has ravaged the world, authorities have had to battle against fake news about purported prevention tips peddled by different sources from all corners of the world.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the NCDC rubbished some of these tips, warning Nigerians to not cause further harm to themselves in the process.

The agency said preventive measures such as drinking palm oil, drinking hot lemon, eating garlic and ginger, gargling warm water and salt, or using special oils are all useless against the disease.

The NCDC noted that spraying of water or Dettol, an antiseptic and disinfectant, all over the body also does not prevent or cure the virus.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 131 confirmed cases, as of March 30, in 12 states across the country. Eight people have recovered and two have died.